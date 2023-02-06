ED attaches ₹936 cr as proceeds in cryptocurrency fraud
- As of January 31, 2023, proceeds of crime amounting to ₹936 crore have been attached/seized/freezed, 5 persons have been arrested.
India's law enforcement agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded proceeds of ₹936 crore related to cryptocurrency fraud by end of January 2023. While ED arrested five persons and filed 6 prosecution complaints (PCs). This was informed on Monday in Lok Sabha.
