ED raids Binance, freezes bitcoins worth ₹22.82 crore1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 04:06 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen 150.22 bitcoins.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen 150.22 bitcoins.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen 150.22 bitcoins equivalent to ₹22.82 crore under PMLA, 2002, following a search operation on Binance Crypto Exchange leading. The search was conducted in respect to a probe relating to the mobile gaming application, namely E-nuggets, ANI reported.