Edward Snowden joins NFT bandwagon with $5.4 million art sale

The artwork was made by photographer Platon. The case in question—ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) against the US Federal government—ruled that NSA mass surveillance exposed by Snowden was illegal. "Emerging applications of cryptography can play an important role in supporting our rights. This auction will drive the development of valuable and privacy-protecting uses of encryption, to safeguard press freedom and serve the public," Snowden said via a statement through the Freedom of Press Foundation, where Snowden is the president. Profits from the sale will also go to this non-profit organization.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}