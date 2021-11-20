El Salvador’s ‘Bitcoin Week’ draws crypto faithful to party, preach

Samson Mow, CSO of Blockstream, a blockchain technology company, is even pitching the government on issuing a sovereign $1 billion blockchain bond. He met with government officials this week and says they have been receptive to his offer to sell a 10-year note to yield 6.5% and denominated in dollars. Under his proposal, he said the government would convert $500 million of the initial issuance into Bitcoin and, after five years, use proceeds of any appreciation in the cryptocurrency to pay investors a type of dividend. The mechanism would be done on the Liquid network, allowing for immediate settlement and would help the government circumvent the costs of bank intermediaries and a traditional issuance, he said.