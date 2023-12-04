El Salvador's Bitcoin investments in $3.6 million profit, claims President Nayib Bukele: ‘No intention to sell….’
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin is witnessing a fresh rally and remains at its highest levels since April 2022, but the recovery is still far from the all-time high level. The recent surge, however, is enough to spread optimism around Bitcoin with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele claiming that the Bitcoin investment of the country is in profit of $3.6 million. Nayib Bukele cleared that the government has no intention to book the profits and said that he is aware that the prices of the cryptocurrency will continue to fluctuate.
Bitcoin surges to highest levels since April 2022
Bitcoin prices experienced a 4% surge on Monday, reaching $41,598.0, its highest value since April 2022. This upward trajectory can be attributed to growing optimism surrounding potential reductions in US interest rates, coupled with speculation among traders anticipating the imminent approval of Bitcoin funds traded on the US stock market.
"The impact of an (ETF) approval is going to be big in terms of investment appetite because it's going to be more easily regulated, more attractive and easier to invest," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank told news agency Reuters.
"What we have right now is a risk rally, and bitcoin is also benefiting big time by falling yields. There is also this positive bullish sentiment into next year because it is going to be the year of halving," Ozkardeskaya added.
