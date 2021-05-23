Elon Musk has become Bitcoin’s biggest influencer, like it or not
- With the cryptocurrency down about 40% from its peak, some investors are unhappy with Tesla CEO’s tweets
When Elon Musk speaks, bitcoin investors listen.
The Tesla chief executive’s often-cryptic messages have sent bitcoin’s price on a roller-coaster ride this year. Prices soared nearly 20% one January morning when he added “#bitcoin" to his Twitter biography. They jumped 16% in a single day the following month after Tesla Inc. revealed it bought $1.5 billion worth of the cryptocurrency.