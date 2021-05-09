Elon Musk on ‘SNL’ says he has Asperger’s, jokes about Dogecoin
- NBC is seeking to capitalize on Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s appearance, live-streaming show for first time in more than 100 countries
Elon Muskkicked off his “Saturday Night Live" hosting debut finding a new target to mock: himself.
Mr. Musk, known for his awkwardness at times, also said he was the first person with Asperger’s syndrome to host the show—“or at least the first to admit it." It’s the first time he has publicly said he has the condition.
