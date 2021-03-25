Elon Musk’s boost fades as bitcoin cracks 10% to $50,000 level

However, experts are still bullish on cryptocurrencies. “The overall sentiment of the market is bullish, and the US Federal Reserve chairman said that bitcoin should be substituted for gold and not the US dollar. Plus, Elon Musk has made it possible to buy a Tesla with bitcoin and the collected tokes will not be sold for fiat currency. When a rally takes a pause, most of the impatient traders sell off, and it’s usually a good time to accumulate if you are in for the long term," said Menon.