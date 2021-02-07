Elon Musk’s Dogecoin tweeting has believers barking for more

Elon Musk’s Dogecoin tweeting has believers barking for more4 min read . 07 Feb 2021
Cryptocurrency that started in 2013 as a joke is suddenly worth a total of more than $6 billion
The reckless abandon of the investing world has a new fixation: a cryptocurrency that began in 2013 as a joke, was mostly forgotten, and thanks to a flurry of tweets from Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk, is suddenly worth a total of more than $6 billion.
It is called dogecoin, a homage to bitcoin that was designed to serve no real purpose. Dogecoin holders can’t buy much with it and can’t easily convert it to cash. For most of its life, the virtual currency has traded for no reason other than to generate online laughs.
