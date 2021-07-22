Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'I might pump, but I don't dump': Elon Musk says he owns Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum

'I might pump, but I don't dump': Elon Musk says he owns Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla.
1 min read . 12:28 AM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

'Outside of Tesla and SpaceX stock, it's my largest holding,' Musk said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said he owns Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum. Musk added that Tesla and SpaceX also own Bitcoin. Musk was speaking at the Bitcoin event “The B Word", along with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

"I might pump, but I don't dump," Musk said. "Outside of Tesla and SpaceX stock, it's my largest holding," Musk said.

"If the price of bitcoin goes down I lose money. I might pump but I don't dump," Musk said. "I definitely do not believe in getting the price high and selling or anything like that. I would like to see bitcoin succeed."

Musk also made it clear he owns "far more" Bitcoin than Dogecoin or Ether.

Elon Musk also added, "I am not selling any bitcoin, nor SpaceX or Tesla."

Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood called Bitcoin a “hedge against deflation."

Bitcoin rose more than 8% to about $32,270 as of 12.00 a.m in New Delhi on Thursday. Other cryptos advanced too, including Ether and Dogecoin were also in the green.

The Bitcoin discussion focused on how Bitcoin is perceived by the mainstream.

