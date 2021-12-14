Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Elon Musk says Tesla will accept dogecoin for merchandise

Elon Musk says Tesla will accept dogecoin for merchandise

A representation of cryptocurrency Dogecoin is seen in this illustration.
1 min read . 04:36 PM IST Livemint

  • Billionaire Elon Musk wrote on Twitter, 'Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes'

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tesla founder and Billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday said the electric carmaker will accept meme-based digital currency dogecoin for merchandise on a test basis.

Tesla founder and Billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday said the electric carmaker will accept meme-based digital currency dogecoin for merchandise on a test basis.

The cryptocurrency market has seen major fluctuations this year, often in response to Musk's tweets. His comments on dogecoin have fuelled a dizzying rally in the cryptocurrency's value this year.

The cryptocurrency market has seen major fluctuations this year, often in response to Musk's tweets. His comments on dogecoin have fuelled a dizzying rally in the cryptocurrency's value this year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Taking to twitter, Musk wrote, "Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes."

Cryptocurrencies have drawn the ire of regulators worldwide and yet managed to trade at record highs as investors rush to profit from wild swings in prices.

Global regulators worry the rise in privately operated currencies could undermine their control of the financial and monetary systems, increase systemic risks, promote financial crime and hurt investors.

Musk has been offloading part of his stake in Tesla, selling $906.5 million of the company’s shares in his most-recent transaction, according to regulatory filings dated Monday.

Tesla shares have slumped 21% since Musk pledged on Twitter to dispose of 10% of his stake in early November.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Electric vehicles set to charge ahead in 2022

Sensex Trades Lower Amid Weak Global Cues; Auto, Bankin ...

This telecom stock zooms 58% in 30 days. Here's the rea ...

The good and bad sides of digital lending, in 5 charts

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!