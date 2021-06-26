Elon Musk took to Twitter one again to poke fun at Bitcoin and its supporters. The Tesla CEO has gone from one of the biggest supporters of the popular cryptocurrency to having a critical opinion on it. This has, in turn, led to wild swings in Bitcoin's value the dismay of investors.

In a recent tweet, Musk joked about Bitcoin "maxis", or maximalists, who support the cryptocurrency above all other digital coins.

In a two-part tweet, Musk posted: "How many Bitcoin maxis does it take to screw in a lightbulb?"

""That’s not funny!" – Bitcoin maxis," he joked in the next tweet.

While some did join Musk in his joke, the post elicited some strong response from Bitcoin supporters. Those keen to respond to Musk's jibe were joined by MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, one of the most vocal supporters of Bitcoin.

Saylor posted in the comments, "If you give us 10 minutes, maybe we can hash out the answer..."

Peter McCormack, host of the one of the most popular podcasts on cryptocurrencies and longstanding critic of Musk's Bitcoin opinions, came in with a snarkier response.

One of the users commented, "First #Bitcoin tweet that didn’t tank the market."

While another wanted a word on Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency favoured by Musk.

Elon Musk has had a love-hate relationship with Bitcoin. Earlier this year, Tesla's investment in the digital currency saw it rising to record highs. Since then, Musk has criticised Bitcoin for its environment implications, which led to volatility in the coin's price.

