ETFs are a bad way to bet on bitcoin

But in the financial system most of our investments are handed over to others, with the vast bulk of assets world-wide run by institutions such as insurance companies, pension funds, mutual funds and endowments, or by advisers. These institutional investors and advisers have a serious trust problem. Whom do they trust to hold the bitcoin password? Ultimately someone has to have custody of it, and that person can suddenly become very rich by running off with it—something they can’t (easily) do with stocks, bonds or property. The trust problem is hard to manage, as shown by founders of crypto firms occasionallyvanishing along with all the bitcoin their investors thought they were looking after.

