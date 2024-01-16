ETFs make Bitcoin’s problems even worse

The bad timing of fund managers can be extreme, as with the L&G Hydrogen Economy ETF launched in February 2021, which never rose above its launch price and is now down 61%. Something similar happened to the earlier version of bitcoin funds that owned futures instead of bitcoin. The first one, the ProShares bitcoin Strategy ETF BITO had catastrophic timing, launching very close to the bitcoin peak in 2021 and then tumbling more than 70% in its first year as bitcoin fell. It has bounced a bit, but is still down by almost half from its starting price. ProShares points out that it remains popular, trading more shares in the two days since the new wave of launches than any of the new bitcoin ETFs.