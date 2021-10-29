Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ether climbs to all-time high. What's driving the rally?

Ether climbs to all-time high. What's driving the rally?

A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Ethereum is seen among representations of other cryptocurrencies in this picture illustration.
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Livemint

Ethereum has long passed Bitcoin as the most used blockchain

Ether, the largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, climbed to an all-time high amid surging use of the Ethereum network for everything from non-fungible tokens to decentralized-finance applications. 

The native cryptocurrency of the most used blockchain gained as much as 3.5% to $4,403.93, topping the previous record of $4,379.62 reached in May. Other smaller tokens including Binance Coin and Solana rallied, rekindling expectations for outperformance of so-called altcoins compared with Bitcoin. 

The milestone follows an all-time peak for Bitcoin last week of almost $67,000, spurred by bets on increasing mainstream adoption of digital assets.

Ethereum has long passed Bitcoin as the most used blockchain, with the protocol serving as the backbone of popular projects such as MakerDAO and Uniswap that can be layered over the network with software programs know as smart contracts. 

More than 3,000 decentralized apps, know as Dapps, run on the Ethereum blockchain. The network’s Altair upgrade activated successfully earlier this week, Ethereum 2.0 developer Preston Van Loon said on Twitter.

Tokens such as Polkadot and Solana have been among some of the best-performing cryptocurrencies this year.

Other cryptocurrencies like Cardano gained over 5% to $2.03 while dogecoin was up more than 25% to $0.30. Solana, XRP, Litecoin, Uniswap also rallied in the range of 7-10% over the last 24 hours.

 

