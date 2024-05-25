Ether gets ETF approval from US regulator; experts predict volatility ahead
The US markets regulator SEC approved applications from Nasdaq, CBOE and NYSE to enable exchange traded funds holding Ether. They are yet not cleared to trade but a step has been taken in that direction.
The US markets regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday confirmed that it has approved applications from Nasdaq, CBOE and NYSE to enable exchange traded funds holding Ethereum's native token, ETH.
