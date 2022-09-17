Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Ether hits seven-week low: Here’s why

Ether hits seven-week low: Here’s why

FILE PHOTO: Representation of Ethereum, with its native cryptocurrency ether, is seen in this illustration taken November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
2 min read . 11:07 AM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

As crypto investors returned their focus to the larger selloff in risky assets, Ether fell to a seven-week low and a bonus token given to holders of the digital asset fell by more than 50%.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Crypto investors' focus shifted back to the larger selloff in risky assets, causing Ether to fall to a seven-week low and a bonus token given to holders of the digital asset to plunge by more than 50%. The native money of the Ethereum blockchain, ether, fell for a sixth session in a row, falling as high as 6.5% to $1,407. The Merge, a network transfer to a more energy-efficient way of managing transactions, held investors' attention for weeks.

Crypto investors' focus shifted back to the larger selloff in risky assets, causing Ether to fall to a seven-week low and a bonus token given to holders of the digital asset to plunge by more than 50%. The native money of the Ethereum blockchain, ether, fell for a sixth session in a row, falling as high as 6.5% to $1,407. The Merge, a network transfer to a more energy-efficient way of managing transactions, held investors' attention for weeks.

“It's likely due to a worsening macro backdrop that is causing a decline in value of all risk assets in general, traditional equities included. Also, there was a widespread view among traders that the Merge was a sell the news event despite the upgrade's long-term positive impacts," Christine Kim, a research associate at Galaxy Digital, tweeted.

“It's likely due to a worsening macro backdrop that is causing a decline in value of all risk assets in general, traditional equities included. Also, there was a widespread view among traders that the Merge was a sell the news event despite the upgrade's long-term positive impacts," Christine Kim, a research associate at Galaxy Digital, tweeted.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Also Read: Pushing crypto adoption is not easy: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

“The price activity of ETH following the Merge should not be taken as an indication of the upgrade’s relative success or failure. The Merge from a technological perspective was a resounding success," she added.

As of 2:58 PM in New York, Bitcoin was down around 1.5% to $19,548. Compared to Ether's 19% decline, the largest cryptocurrency by market value has fallen by about 9.8% this week.

Also Read: Bitcoin prices may go even lower after today - here is why

The offshoot, known as EthereumPOW, represents a large portion of the blockchain's legacy computing activities that declined to take part in the software upgrade. Ethereum switched its network security protocol from a so-called proof-of-work system to a proof-of-stake one. Since late on September 15, the additional cryptocurrency token that investors acquired following the Merge has fallen up to 60%.

According to data from CoinMarketCap.com, the new cryptocurrency was listed at a price as high as $33 in the last 24 hours and on exchanges like FTX before Ether holders received the token. Late on September 16, it was trading at around $9.27.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Also Read: What if Elon Musk's Indian ‘friend’ settles down on Mars? His parents comment

“With the Merge ending up mostly a non-event and overarching macro headwinds still at play, traders unwound their ETH positions and rotated back into Bitcoin," said Jason Lau, the San Francisco-based chief operating officer of the Okcoin exchange.

“Now that the Merge has (very successfully) concluded, we’ve run out of near-term positive catalysts and we’re running into a wall of bearish macro sentiment," said Henry Elder, head of decentralized finance at Wave FInancial.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.