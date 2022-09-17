Ether hits seven-week low: Here’s why

Crypto investors' focus shifted back to the larger selloff in risky assets, causing Ether to fall to a seven-week low and a bonus token given to holders of the digital asset to plunge by more than 50%. The native money of the Ethereum blockchain, ether, fell for a sixth session in a row, falling as high as 6.5% to $1,407. The Merge, a network transfer to a more energy-efficient way of managing transactions, held investors' attention for weeks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}