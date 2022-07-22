Earlier, in May, Buterin had revealed that the Merge upgrade is set to take place in August. Under the upcoming upgrade, the current Ethereum Mainnet will "merge" with the beacon chain proof-of-stake system. This will mark the end of proof-of-work for Ethereum and the full transition to proof-of-stake. Also, this is planned to precede the rollout of shard chains. Ethereum Mainnet continues to be secured by proof-of-work, even while the Beacon Chain runs in parallel using proof-of-stake. The Merge is when these two systems finally come together.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}