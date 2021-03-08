Ether tops $1,700 on reports of fall in supply

According to a report by Bloomberg, Ethereum blockchain developers have approved one of the biggest changes to the network since its inception in 2015, a shift that could spur even bigger gains in the price of its native cryptocurrency Ether. “The move will reduce the amount of outstanding Ether by destroying some of the tokens every time it’s used to fuel transactions on the world’s most-used blockchain," the report said.

