Ethereum co-founder quits crypto industry, says he wants to solve larger problem

Vitalik Buterin, largely credited as the founder of the network, has said that it will bring down energy consumption by as much as 99%. The platform is also seen as the right solution for building future crypto-based products, as it is much more versatile too. Iorio’s comment that crypto isn’t needed for a lot of the world’s problems could be a setback for the industry at large, which has been promoting itself as the cornerstone for some of the biggest technological advancements in future.