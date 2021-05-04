OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Ethereum extends gains to fresh record above $3,400

Cryptocurrency ether extended gains to another record peak on Tuesday, after breaking above $3,000 for the first time a day earlier as investors bet on its growing utility.

Early in Asia trade it traded as high as $3,457.64 on the bitstamp exchange, for a session rise of about 17%.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Traders have attributed the gains - which amount to some 365% for the year to date - to a catch up on bitcoin's late 2020 leap and as upgrades to the ethereum blockchain make it more useful.

The ether/bitcoin cross rate stood at its highest in more than two-and-a-half years on Tuesday while bitcoin was steady at $57,295.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout