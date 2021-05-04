Ethereum extends gains to fresh record above $3,400

Ethereum extends gains to fresh record above $3,4001 min read . 05:32 AM IST
Early in Asia trade it traded as high as $3,457.64 on the bitstamp exchange, for a session rise of about 17%.
Cryptocurrency ether extended gains to another record peak on Tuesday, after breaking above $3,000 for the first time a day earlier as investors bet on its growing utility.
Traders have attributed the gains - which amount to some 365% for the year to date - to a catch up on bitcoin's late 2020 leap and as upgrades to the ethereum blockchain make it more useful.
The ether/bitcoin cross rate stood at its highest in more than two-and-a-half years on Tuesday while bitcoin was steady at $57,295.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
