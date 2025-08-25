Ethereum falls 6.38% after hitting record high on Monday — Here's what experts think

Crypto news today: The cryptocurrency benchmark token, Ethereum, hit its all-time high level on Monday's crypto market session as the digital token reached $4,953.73 on 25 August 2025, according to the market data collected from CoinMarketCap.

Experts on Monday attributed Ethereum's surge to the overall market optimism about an interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve, as Chairman Jerome Powell dropped some hints of a potential September rate cut in his Jackson Hole speech.

What do expert thinks? Himanshu Maradiya, the Founder and Chairman of CIFDAQ, a Mumbai-based enterprise blockchain company, said that Ethereum hit an all-time high on Monday, 25 August 2025, and now crypto traders will be watching for any other signs of a breakout or a potential pullback.

The expert also highlighted that, at a macro level, crypto market sentiment is heightened due to anticipation of the US Federal Reserve's upcoming September meeting. Himanshu Maradiya attributed the token's recent rise to optimism about a potential key interest rate cut in the US economy.

“At the macro level, market sentiment is being shaped by heightened discussion around the U.S. Federal Reserve’s upcoming September meeting. The recent surge in optimism regarding potential rate cuts has lifted risk appetite, though excessive euphoria could also signal a short-term top,” said the crypto market expert.

Ethereum Price Trend Crypto token Ethereum was trading 4.42% lower at $4,605.94 as of 9:36 a.m. on Monday's market session, compared to its levels 24 hours ago, according to the data collected from CoinMarketCap.

The token hit its all-time high level at $4,953.73 on 25 August 2025, while the all-time low level was at $0.4209 on 22 October 2015, according to the market data.

The token's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at $558.92 billion as of the time of publishing this article, with the total volumes of the trading at $68.07 billion, marking a rise of 130% in the last one-day period.

Ethereum hit an intraday high of $4,953.73 on Monday, 25 August 2025, while the intraday low level was at $4,526.68, according to the market data.

Disclaimer: Crypto trading is highly volatile and risky. This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.