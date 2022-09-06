Ethereum gets Bellatrix upgrade today. What changes with ‘The Merge?’4 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 09:51 AM IST
- Since the beginning of Beacon Chain on December 1, 2020, Ethereum 2.0 has been introduced gradually through several stages.
The eagerly awaited upgrade to Ethereum 2.0 is about to begin on the Ethereum blockchain. The hard fork (a separation process) that converts Ethereum (ETH) from a proof-of-work (PoW) base to a proof-of-stake (PoS) basis is known as Ethereum 2.0.