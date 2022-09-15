The most-awaited Ethereum Merge has finally gone live on Thursday and the crypto investors are thrilled over it. Surely, there was a lot of hype over the Merge. However, the price of Ethereum hasn't budged much and is trading below the $1,600 mark. The Merge has completed Ethereum's transition to proof-of-stake consensus, officially deprecating proof-of-work and reducing energy consumption by ~99.95%. Experts believe the Merge upgrade will be fruitful for Ethereum, however, the price movement of the token will be keenly watched. More clarity on price levels will be seen in the coming months.

