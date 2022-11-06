Ethereum insiders to get fee cuts that others won’t in upgrade

Certain users like builders need to access a special blockchain software dubbed coinbase that’s used to receive new tokens on the network and is basically a connection to validators. Every such transaction may need to interact with the coinbase multiple times. The first time it accesses the coinbase, it costs more to “warm" the coinbase up, hence the name. Once it’s warmed up, it costs less to access it thereafter in memory. With this change, coinbase starts off warm, and is loaded into memory for a much lower so-called gas fee up front.

