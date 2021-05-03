Ethereum rises above $3,000 for the first time1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2021, 07:47 AM IST
Ether rose 2% on the Bitstamp exchange to hit the milestone early in Asia trade
Ether rose 2% on the Bitstamp exchange to hit the milestone early in Asia trade
Cryptocurrency ether hit a record high of $3,017 on Monday, extending last week's rally in the wake of a report that the European Investment Bank (EIB) could launch a digital bond sale on the ethereum blockchain network.
Ether rose 2% on the Bitstamp exchange to hit the milestone early in Asia trade. It is up more than 300% for the year so far, outpacing a 95% rise in the more popular bitcoin.
Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain and it is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap behind bitcoin.
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that the EIB plans to issue a two-year 100-million euro digital bond.
Bitcoin hovered around $58,000 on Monday.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.