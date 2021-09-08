Ethereum rival Solana surges 50% in a week. All about this 7th largest crypto

Meanwhile, Bitcoin prices have plummeted from more than $52,000 per coin, to $42,000, before recovering about half of that loss after El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender on Tuesday. However, the rollout stumbled in its first hours and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning. The crash in the most popular token also sparked sell-off in other cryptos including ether, dogecoin, cardano and other.