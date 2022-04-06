Ethereum’s coming ‘Merge’ could make or break crypto

Developers who work on refining the Ethereum software roll out periodic upgrades, but none has been as major as the one expected this year. Named “the Merge," it will replace miners with so-called stakers. Miners order transactions by solving complex calculations using millions of powerful servers—a system that’s been criticized for its heavy use of electricity. Stakers, by contrast, will order transactions by putting up their own Ether on a new system, which has been in testing since December 2020. People can already use their digital wallets to stake Ether on this test system, called the Beacon Chain; after the Merge they will start to be selected at random to become what are known as validators, ordering transactions on the Ethereum digital ledger into blocks and getting paid with new Ether. This is called “proof of stake."

