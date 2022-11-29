Explained: Why is crypto exchange Bitfront shutting down?

Currently, crypto market struggles with the illiquidity crunch which began from the Terra sisters' collapse in May, followed by liquidation of Three Capital Arrows. Terra's crisis wiped out billions of dollars of wealth, forcing many crypto exchanges to halt their services and eventually opt for bankruptcy. The latest case to send shockwaves across crypto investors would be Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Group which has filed for voluntary bankruptcy --- exposing many other exchanges along with it. The crypto markets have turned extremely volatile since May.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}