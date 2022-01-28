Facebook’s cryptocurrency venture to wind down, sell assets

Libra brought on well-known partners in e-commerce and payments including PayPal Holdings Inc., Visa Inc. and Stripe Inc.—in part to signal buy-in from the finance industry and in part to distance the project from Facebook itself, which was under pressure about policing its platform. Partners agreed to join the Libra Association, a Switzerland-based group that would govern the stablecoin, and pony up millions of dollars each to develop the project.