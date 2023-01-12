Failed crypto exchange FTX has recovered over $5 bln, attorney says3 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Failed crypto exchange FTX has recovered over $5 billion in assets but the extent of customer losses is still unknown
Crypto exchange FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in liquid assets but the extent of customer losses in the collapse of the company founded by Sam Bankman-Fried is still unknown, an attorney for the company told a U.S. bankruptcy court on Wednesday.
