Failed crypto exchange FTX sues former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to recover more than $1 billion1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed a case in the Delaware bankruptcy court against founder Sam Bankman-Fried and other former executives in a bid to recover over $1 billion that was allegedly misappropriated before the company went bankrupt.
