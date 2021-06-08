Fairy tales can come true. Or maybe only Bitcoin

QuantumScape made some bold claims: That it could extend the range of electric cars by as much as 50% while substantially reducing charge time for a long drive to just 15 minutes. So far, the breakthrough promised is backed only by limited preliminary data. Secrecy is standard practice in battery development: The company would not even name its scientists in an interview with Bloomberg for fear of poaching by rivals. Chief Executive Officer Jagdeep Singh said he “never understood why [getting a third-party lab to test our cells] is considered more objective." Mass production is nowhere in sight for this zero-revenue start-up, whose operating losses have been on the rise.