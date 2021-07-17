Fake Tesla, Apple stocks have started trading on blockchains

So how exactly do these synthetic equities work? Well, it’s complicated.But to oversimplify, under the Mirror Protocol, the idea is to keep prices of the synthetic -- or “mirrored" -- equities in the ballpark of the real thing by offering incentives for traders to arbitrage price discrepancies and manage the actual supply of tokens. Users can create, or “mint," new tokens when prices are too high by posting collateral, and destroy, or “burn," tokens when prices are too low, driving the price up or down.

