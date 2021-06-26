Some Federal Reserve officials are slowly starting to sketch out how a prospective Fedcoin might work as the central bank cautiously moves forward with its digital dollar project.

Fed policy makers have said a digital dollar could make it faster and cheaper to move money around the financial system, bring people who lack bank accounts into the financial system, provide an efficient way for the government to distribute financial aid, and even let merchants avoid fees to credit card processors.

But Fed officials haven’t touted potential benefits for they way they conduct monetary policy. And many details of how exactly how people would access digital dollars, and how a Fedcoin would fit into the financial system, remain unclear.

In an appearance on Wednesday, Eric Rosengren touched on how a digital dollar might work in practice, describing a setup a little like a cross between Apple Pay and Venmo.

“We’re really literally talking about equivalent to cash, but you use your phone, rather than carry cash in your wallet," Mr. Rosengren said. “You can do the transactions presumably through a wallet on a phone," he said adding “you can transfer funds anywhere in the country anywhere in the world using this technology."

In March, James Cunha, the Boston Fed’s senior vice president of Secure Payments and FinTech Research, spoke about how he envisioned a Fedcoin fitting into banking system. He said a digital dollar account may appear as another entry in a person’s regular private bank account.

“I can see [a bank] showing your savings, your checking and your [central bank digital currency]," Mr. Cunha said. “It would be a separate account, but your bank could make it look like a brokerage account," and users could effortlessly move money back and forth as needed, he said.

More detail could arrive soon. Randal Quarles, the Fed’s point man on financial regulation, is scheduled to give a speech about the digital currency at the annual convention of the Utah Bankers Association on Monday.

The Fed is advancing the digital dollar project slowly. Officials have shrugged off the suggestion that China’s more rapid adoption of a digital yuan could threaten the primacy of the dollar. In March, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said it is more important to get the digital dollar right than to be first to market, in part because of the dollar’s critical global role.

On Monday, New York Fed President John Williams down-played the China challenge.

“When you look at other jurisdictions where they have kind of been pushing this...it’s really for specific reasons in that country," he said. “You definitely cannot generalize from the experience of China or other countries," he added.

Later this summer, the Fed is set to lay out its view on how rapid changes in technology are affecting the payment system, and how that might impact the launch of a Fed digital dollar.

After that, the Boston Fed, which is leading a research project into the dollar in conjunction with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will also release work on some of the technical issues surrounding a prospective Fedcoin.

The Boston Fed’s bank’s website lists two men who are working on the project, along with MIT faculty and students. A bank spokesperson declined to say how much the Boston Fed has budgeted for the project, and said other Fed staff were contributing as needed.

Messrs. Rosengren and Williams have said that many of the advantages of a Fedcoin are already largely part of a new payment and transfer system for banks called FedNow, which is set to launch in 2023. That service is aimed at providing fast movement of money for banks, which those institutions could then use to speed up existing money transfer system.

The Fed has legal issues to sort out before launching a Fedcoin. Security could be a particular obstacle. Mr. Powell has noted that China’s digital offering gives the state complete visibility into users’ accounts.

“The idea of having a ledger where you know everybody’s payments, that’s not something that would be particularly attractive in the United States context," he said last year.

At the same time, the Fed will need to design any digital dollar so that it doesn’t create unintended risks for the financial system.

Mr. Powell said in March the Fed wouldn’t proceed with the plan without the support of congress, ideally through an authorizing law.

A Fed digital dollar wouldn’t mean the end of cash, which Fed officials note continues to be very popular.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

