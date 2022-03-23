This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Fed's Powell: Digital assets will likely become regulated
1 min read.06:50 PM ISTLindsay Dunsmuir, Reuters
Fed chief Powell said it's highly likely that digital financial activities that are currently outside the regulatory perimeter will find their way, will be brought within it, which is necessary to level the playing field, keep the trust of users, protect consumers
Digital assets not governed by government regulation will probably be brought within a set of rules at some point, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.
"It's highly likely that digital financial activities that are currently outside the regulatory perimeter will find their way, will be brought within it, which is necessary to level the playing field, keep the trust of users, protect consumers and all that," Powell said during a panel discussion on digital currencies organized by the Bank for International Settlements.
