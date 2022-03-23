Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Fed's Powell: Digital assets will likely become regulated

Fed's Powell: Digital assets will likely become regulated

US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell
1 min read . 06:50 PM IST Lindsay Dunsmuir, Reuters

Fed chief Powell said it's highly likely that digital financial activities that are currently outside the regulatory perimeter will find their way, will be brought within it, which is necessary to level the playing field, keep the trust of users, protect consumers

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Digital assets not governed by government regulation will probably be brought within a set of rules at some point, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

Digital assets not governed by government regulation will probably be brought within a set of rules at some point, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

"It's highly likely that digital financial activities that are currently outside the regulatory perimeter will find their way, will be brought within it, which is necessary to level the playing field, keep the trust of users, protect consumers and all that," Powell said during a panel discussion on digital currencies organized by the Bank for International Settlements.

"It's highly likely that digital financial activities that are currently outside the regulatory perimeter will find their way, will be brought within it, which is necessary to level the playing field, keep the trust of users, protect consumers and all that," Powell said during a panel discussion on digital currencies organized by the Bank for International Settlements.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!