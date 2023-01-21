Feds seized nearly $700 million from FTX founder Bankman-Fried1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 06:44 AM IST
Federal prosecutors have recovered $ 700 million in assets from FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. The founder of cryptocurrency exchange is scheduled to face trial in October
Federal prosecutors have seized nearly $700 million in assets from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in January, largely in the form of Robinhood stock, according to a Friday court filing.
