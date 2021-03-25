Fidelity plans to launch bitcoin ETF

The ETF, called Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust, will aim to match an index that takes spot prices from various bitcoin markets, including popular exchanges, Fidelity said in a securities filing. Fidelity Digital Assets will serve as the fund’s custodian, storing Wise Origin’s holdings.

