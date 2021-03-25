Subscribe
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Fidelity plans to launch bitcoin ETF

Fidelity plans to launch bitcoin ETF

FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
2 min read . 01:44 PM IST JUSTIN BAER, The Wall Street Journal

  • The exchange-traded fund still needs to be approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission

Fidelity Investments unveiled plans Wednesday to launch an exchange-traded fund that tracks the price of bitcoin, furthering the money manager’s push to bring cryptocurrencies to mainstream finance.

The ETF, called Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust, will aim to match an index that takes spot prices from various bitcoin markets, including popular exchanges, Fidelity said in a securities filing. Fidelity Digital Assets will serve as the fund’s custodian, storing Wise Origin’s holdings.

