First cryptocurrency insider-trading case yields 10-month prison term3 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 01:59 AM IST
- Brother of former Coinbase employee is sentenced after pleading guilty to fraud
The brother of a former Coinbase Global Inc. employee was sentenced in a New York federal court Tuesday to 10 months in prison for his role in what prosecutors called the first cryptocurrency insider-trading scheme.
