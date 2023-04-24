Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  First-Ever NFT Insider-Trading Case Heads to Trial
The first-ever trial involving alleged insider trading of digital tokens kicks off in a New York federal court Monday, a test of how the Justice Department applies age-old laws to a new and lightly regulated industry.

