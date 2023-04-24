First-Ever NFT Insider-Trading Case Heads to Trial

Manhattan federal prosecutors scored guilty pleas from two brothers charged last year with the first-ever insider-trading scheme involving cryptocurrency. One of the siblings, a former Coinbase Global Inc. employee, admitted to tipping off his brother and a friend to confidential information from his job about coming digital currencies the exchange planned to list. Prosecutors said the recipients used the information to trade on the currencies ahead of their listing. The case left unresolved important legal questions about whether some crypto assets can be considered unregistered securities.