Govt notice to 9 offshore cryptocurrency platforms for non-compliance under PMLA, asks MIETY to block URLs
The FIU has also written to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to block the URL of cryptocurrency exchanges as their operations in India are illegal in compliance with PMLA provisions
India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Finance has issued show-cause notices to 9 offshore cryptocurrency platforms under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Those served with the show-cause notice include big-ticket virtual digital assets platforms like Binance and Kucoin. The notices are issued for non-compliance with the anti-money laundering legislation, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.
