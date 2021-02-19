Flight rather than fight may be India’s crypto warrior’s response to ban

RBI advisories stating that bitcoin is not legal tender were followed by Income Tax surveys and finally an RBI ban on crypto-related payments in early 2018. Unocoin stopped processing payments in rupees, restricting itself to crypto-to-crypto transactions. Volumes fell to the equivalent of just ₹10-15 lakh per day and the co-founders turned their energy towards overturning the ban in court. Even as the case dragged on, Vishwanath and Harish dialed up the pitch by setting up a ‘crypto ATM’ at a mall in Bengaluru. “We were just testing the ATM and had not done any transactions. However, following media reports of the ATM, the police came and arrested us. We spent a day in custody before getting bail," says Vishwanath.