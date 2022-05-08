FM Sitharaman flags anonymity as 'inherent risk' in blockchain tech

On retail investors, the FM said the investment journey has transformed in the last two or three years, with a new Demat account opening zooming to 26 lakh per month in FY22 from 12 lakh in FY21 and just 4 lakh a month in FY20. She said the retail investors act as “shock absorbers" as the foreign portfolio investors have come in and gone as per the global cues. Pointing out the total $4 trillion in custody value held by NSDL, Sitharaman said the buoyancy in retail account opening is a prime reason for the high asset value.