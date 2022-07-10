For crypto survivors, there are deals to be had

With valuations down so sharply, firms with money in the bank are going to work. Tagus Capital, a U.K. crypto venture-capital firm, is looking to deploy $100 million into distressed crypto assets, said Ilan Solot, a partner at the company. He said the team is still figuring out which companies to take stakes in but that the repricing of assets, in part because of issues facing Celsius Network LLC and Three Arrows Capital Ltd., has created opportunities to buy distressed assets.