Franklin Templeton registers for spot Ethereum ETF amid growing competition
Franklin Templeton joins seven other ETF providers in the race to introduce spot Ethereum ETFs, after all contenders rolled out spot Bitcoin products in January.
Asset management firm Franklin Templeton has officially entered the competition for a spot Ethereum Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), becoming the eighth player in the market seeking approval for a similar product, Reuters reported.
