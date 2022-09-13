Further, Khandare added, "Ultimately, Luna Classic has little fundamental reason to be valued as highly as it is, even at fractions of a cent. There’s no reason for serious developers to start building on the chain, and those currently involved seem to view it more as a hobby than a serious investment. Of course, this doesn’t mean LUNC can’t go parabolic again, but it can just as easily plummet when those pumping up the price decide to jump ship : LUNC’s price being in a highly volatile zone with a crunch to be expected soon."

