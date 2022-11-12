A year ago, a look at FTX's native tokens FTT seemed brighter, a stable coin that was backed by some of the largest crypto traders. FTT tokens did enjoy a fine glorious moment especially when they hit an all-time high of over 85 dollars in September last year. But then came the year 2022 which soon became infamous for Terra tokens collapse coupled with an illiquidity crunch that followed the bankruptcies of renowned crypto exchanges. This year almost feels like it is jinxed for crypto investors! Because less than 2 months left for 2022 to be over, and things have only turned bleaker for crypto markets, and this time it is due to FTX who has filed for bankruptcy. FTT which enjoyed an $85 mark once is now struggling to even hold a 2 dollars level on exchanges.

