From opposing to regulation: Is there a mood swing for crypto in India? Here's what expert says
Bitcoin surged over 140% this year, outperforming stocks and gold, amid optimism for further gains. The industry is hopeful that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.
Cryptocurrencies, simply called cryptos, have rapidly gained traction among the millennials and Gen-Z as an asset class. They have attracted investors at a higher pace in comparison to traditional investment options like stocks, gold, bank deposits, and real estate. The new age investors see this alternative asset class in the form of digital tokens as riskier but better rewarding. However, the prolonged crypto winter beginning at the late end of 2021 spooked the markets, while some ground has been gained lately.
